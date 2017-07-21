Rodents ruin lunch of Chipotle customers in Dallas

Video captured by customers shows mice running around inside the restaurant -- and even up the walls. (Source: NBC News Channel)

Rodents ruined lunch for Chipotle customers in Dallas, Texas.

Video captured by customers shows mice running around inside the restaurant -- and even up the walls.

Restaurant workers used a broom to wrangle the rodents.

Chipotle called the mice invasion an "extremely isolated incident." The restaurant said the mice got inside through small cracks in the building.

"If we had been sitting at the table over next to that, it probably would have fell on top of our food, because we were literally right there," said customer Daniela Ornelas.

Chipotle plans to repair those cracks as soon as possible.

The restaurant issued the following statement to NBC DFW:

We learned yesterday that mice got into a restaurant," the statement read, "and we immediately contacted professionals who identified a small structural gap in the building as the likely access point. We’re having it repaired. Additionally, we reached out to the customer to make things right. This is an extremely isolated and rare incident and certainly not anything we’d ever want our customers to encounter.

