Houston Nutt's attorney: 'We were very much surprised'

One of Houston Nutt's attorneys, Walter Morrison, said his team was "surprised" to uncover information about a call made to an escort service from Hugh Freeze's school-issued cell phone.

Freeze, Ole Miss' head football coach, resigned Thursday after a public records request uncovered the 1-minute phone call.

The phone records were requested by the attorney of Houston Nutt, a former Ole Miss football coach who filed a lawsuit against Freeze and Ole Miss in July 2017. That lawsuit (read the entire lawsuit below) alleges that Coach Freeze and other school officials created a "false narrative" in an effort to place primary blame on Nutt for the NCAA investigation into violations at Ole Miss.

"It was important for us to see exactly what the folks there at Ole Miss were saying, because they were feeding these sports reporters information that just wasn't true," Morrison told WMC5's Jessica Holley.

"We were very much surprised not only by, I suppose, the failure of the coach to redact that, but about ultimately where the call was being made," Morrison said.

Hugh Freeze was given the opportunity to redact any personal phone calls from the records, but apparently missed one.

"I didn't think for one minute that it was a misdial," he added. "We knew good and well that wasn't the truth. It was very easy to determine what the number was linked to."

That number, according to Morrison, was connected to an escort service out of Florida despite it being a Detroit phone number.

How do Houston Nutt and his attorney feel about what they uncovered in their pursuit of a lawsuit?

"Coach Nutt is not rejoicing about this. He is not celebrating this. He's not happy about this," Morrison said. "He wanted the truth to come out and he wanted the university to do the right thing."

He continued, "All we have ever wanted was to fix that and correct that [false narrative]. And it's unfortunate that things have worked out the way that they have, but that's not Coach Nutt's doing."

Houston Nutt's lawsuit

Timeline of events

November 27, 2007: Nutt hired at Ole Miss days after resigning from Arkansas amid controversy

November 7, 2011: Nutt fired after losing 12 straight SEC games

December 5, 2011: Freeze hired as Ole Miss head coach

January 2016: Ole Miss receives the first Notice of Allegations

April 2016: Laremy Tunsil social media shows him smoking marijuana. Later that night he confessed to taking money from coaches during college...so NCAA reopens the investigation into the program.

May 2016: Ole Miss imposes sanctions against itself while responding to NCAA Notice of Allegations (NOA)

December 2016: Ole Miss fires assistant coach Barney Farrar, who was specifically named in text conversation with Tunsil as a coach who could supply the player with money

February 2017: Ole Miss receives the second NOA

June 6, 2017: Ole Miss releases its response to the NOA

July 12, 2017: Houston Nutt sues Ole Miss Athletics

July 20, 2017: Hugh Freeze resigns

