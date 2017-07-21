Houston Nutt's attorney: 'We were very much surprised'

From saxophonist to singer, Kenneth Whalum III's first stop in Memphis, after interviews with VH-1 and BET, was right here at WMC Action News 5.More >>
From saxophonist to singer, Kenneth Whalum III's first stop in Memphis, after interviews with VH-1 and BET, was right here at WMC Action News 5.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartment complex in Fox Meadows faces new violations for its "revolving door" of air conditioning failures. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation from Shelby County Environmental Court.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartment complex in Fox Meadows faces new violations for its "revolving door" of air conditioning failures. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation from Shelby County Environmental Court.More >>
Houston Nutt's attorney, Walter Morrison, said his team was "surprised" to uncover information about a call made to an escort service from Hugh Freeze's school-issued cell phone.More >>
Houston Nutt's attorney, Walter Morrison, said his team was "surprised" to uncover information about a call made to an escort service from Hugh Freeze's school-issued cell phone.More >>
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for Memphis and most areas along the Mississippi River.More >>
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for Memphis and most areas along the Mississippi River.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed unsettling statistics regarding the Memphis Police Department staffing challenges, but he made sure to add a silver lining.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed unsettling statistics regarding the Memphis Police Department staffing challenges, but he made sure to add a silver lining.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.More >>
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.More >>
A child recovering from cancer has only one wish for her birthday, and everyone can help make that wish come true.More >>