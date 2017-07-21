5 Great Things: Rapping Sensation, 'Angels' help disabled Vet, Kuts for Kicks

We made it through another exceedingly hot week -- now it's time to cool it down with 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-south this week.



9-year-old rap sensation looks to inspire

A 9-year-old rap sensation is garnering attention and inspiring others. Queen Diamond is a young rapper from Arlington. Her latest song, "I Know I Can," has more than 59,000 views on Facebook. Now, Queen Diamond's powerful words are spreading around the world.



"Angels" clean up Army vet's property

Frayser resident and disabled Army veteran W.C. Moses was in need of some huge assistance in getting his property cleaned up, and 16 people arrived to help. A total of 12 members of the Memphis First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and four missionaries worked for three hours to clean his yard, cut up a tree limb, and remove poison ivy. Moses expressed his gratitude to the group by calling them 'angels.'



Students learn about police officers' lives

Middle school students in Oxford, Mississippi, got a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer. Camp C.O.P.S. is a summer program designed to help build relationships between children and officers. Students learn about Mississippi law, patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, and more.



Barbers trade haircuts for kicks

Two barbers are using their skills to help those in need. Brennan Austin and Tim Stallworth believe it's important to be a positive spotlight in Memphis, so they're taking trades of used kicks and in return, offering free haircuts. Anyone who donates a pair of free or gently used shoes will get a haircut. You can trade your shoes on Sunday, July 23 for a haircut at Brinson's on Madison Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Memphis Made Brewery making strides

Memphis Made Brewery is receiving accolades for its effort to reduce waste. The brewery received a Project Green Fork Certification -- a non-profit program that asks restaurants to recycle and Memphis Made Brewery is all on board. The biggest change for the Cooper-Young brewery was to stop using styrofoam. Now, Memphis Made wants to help food trucks around the city do the same thing.

