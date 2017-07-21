SCS auctions off over 1,100 items of excess equipment

Shelby County Schools is making efforts to get rid of excess supplies before the upcoming school year.

SCS held an auction Friday inside a Memphis warehouse off Farmville Road for bidders to snag things such as lawn mowers, vacuums, kitchen equipment and more.

"We were looking for like some strippers and some walk behind machines to try and get the water up," bidder Timmie Jones said.

Jones and his partner are getting ready to start a floor waxing and carpet cleaning company. With money tight, they went to the auction in hopes of getting a good deal.

"Some of these machines cost a little more than $300-$400. If I can get one for $100 I think I've won," Jones said.

But to win, he had to battle with dozens of others.

Bidders had a chance to take home more than 1,100 items.

This is the third auction the school district has held, but the first Jones has attended.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to SCS to inquire about where the money would go but we have not heard back from them.

