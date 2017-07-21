Girls Inc. teaches young ladies how to dress for success

A local organization is discussing appropriate clothing and how to be successful with little girls.

At Girls Inc., they are teaching young ladies to be strong, smart and bold, which means helping them understand how to dress age appropriately.

It's a conversation at Girls Inc allowing these young women to speak freely about breaking stereotypes and respecting their bodies.

“And so one of the significant programs that we do is around media literacy,” said Girls Inc. President and CEO Lisa Moore. “So, what are the images that you see of girls and women in magazines and print on television whenever they are seeing media.”

Moore said as a mom, she understands the challenge of finding kid-friendly department stores.

“I could vividly remember at a critical time in her childhood, going into the Gap and looking at the wall and all of the clothes looking very adult and she was 7 years old,” Moore said.

Moore wants to see a culture change in how young girls see themselves in media and marketing.

“Perfect example: take a look at what the Halloween costume flyers that will be coming out in the next couple of months,” Moore said. “Look at the costumes that will be marketed to little girls and look at the costumes that are marketed to little boys.”

At Girls Inc., they are hoping to give girls an opportunity to be a voice of change.

