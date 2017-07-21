Monday at 10: Drug dealers slipping in and out of jail

Wendell Holley is still fighting for justice a year after his son's overdose. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Wendell Holley received the call every parent fears.

On August 14, 2016, Wendell's son, Christopher, died from a heroin related overdose.

From that day forward, Wendell's personal mission has been to bring the person who sold Christopher the drugs to justice. Police identified Gregg Blockman as the dealer who contributed to Christopher's death.

"In my opinion, everybody out there selling the Fentanyl laced heroin--they don't need to get a murder charge they need to get the death penalty," Holley said.

Wendell isn't the only one seeking harsher punishments for drug dealers. Shelby County District Attorney's Office and Memphis Police Department are working to get dealers off the streets by upping the charges.

