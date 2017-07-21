5 vehicle crash on Walnut Grove slows traffic

A five vehicle crash is slowing traffic at Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

At least two people were injured. One person was taken to Regional Medical Center, one was transported to Baptist East, and one ambulance remains on the scene of the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

