Boys and Girls Club moving into 2 schools this fall

The Boys and Girls Club of Memphis is expanding into two Shelby County Schools.

The organization will offer after school programs at both Craigmont and Dunbar Elementary Schools.

The $900,000 program will be funded through a grant.

The programs will provide more enriching activities for neighborhood children in need.

The club at Dunbar would start in October, and the program at Craigmont should open by November.

