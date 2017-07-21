Ole Miss interim coach takes the reigns with less than a week before camp

Former Ole Miss Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze resigned when evidence showed he used his work-issued phone to hire sexual escorts.More >>
Former Ole Miss Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze resigned when evidence showed he used his work-issued phone to hire sexual escorts.More >>
Who needs a litter box when you have a toilet trained cat?More >>
Who needs a litter box when you have a toilet trained cat?More >>
Two major topics on the minds of most Americans were the same topics tackled during Friday's "Congress in your Corner" town hall.More >>
Two major topics on the minds of most Americans were the same topics tackled during Friday's "Congress in your Corner" town hall.More >>
The Boys and Girls Club of Memphis is expanding into two Shelby County Schools.More >>
The Boys and Girls Club of Memphis is expanding into two Shelby County Schools.More >>
Fall football camp opens in Oxford in less than a week.More >>
Fall football camp opens in Oxford in less than a week.More >>
There’s a new fight over lifting juvenile court oversight.More >>
There’s a new fight over lifting juvenile court oversight.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.More >>
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>