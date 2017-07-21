Ole Miss interim coach takes the reins with less than a week before camp

Former Ole Miss Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze resigned when evidence showed he used his work-issued phone to hire sexual escorts.More >>
We made it through another exceedingly hot week -- now it's time to cool it down with 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-south this week.More >>
Fall football camp opens in Oxford in less than a week.More >>
Two men remain on the run after robbing the Cash America Pawn shop on Lamar Avenue while wearingMore >>
Former Ole Miss Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze resigned when evidence showed he used his work-issued phone to hire sexual escorts.More >>
Who needs a litter box when you have a toilet trained cat?More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
