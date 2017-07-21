Cohen: Universal healthcare should be a right, not a privilege

Residents gathered to listen to Cohen answer questions about their issues and concerns (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Two major topics on the minds of most Americans were the same topics tackled during Friday's "Congress in your Corner" town hall.

Healthcare and President Donald Trump were on the minds of those attending the town hall with Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn).

The event was held at Parkway Village Library and Cohen wasn't pulling any punches when it came to answering residents about Republicans and a failed healthcare bill.

"There's no talk whatsoever across the aisle," Cohen said. "The fact is we passed a bill, the Affordable Care Act, the Patient Protection Act, that is a good law. It needs fixing."

Cohen said universal healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.

"Everyone should have healthcare. When you're born there's no reason why. If you're John McCain and you have a $73,000 surgery, everybody should be able to have that. It shouldn't be that if you're poor, you're dead," Cohen said.

Meanwhile, the president vows to get reform done.

"Inaction not an option and frankly, I don't think we should not leave town unless we have a health insurance plan," Trump said.

Cohen expressed his strong opposition to Trump and his overall leadership in the first six months of his presidency. Cohen introduced a resolution of "no confidence" in the president Wednesday.

"I'm extremely concerned with the president's actions," Cohen said. "I certainly feel as I announced last week with a resolution and now 29 other Democrats as co-sponsors, that we have no confidence in him as president."

Cohen's resolution has very little chance of passing through the House of Representatives, where Republicans control the majority.

