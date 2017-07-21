Memphis woman trains cat to use toilet

Who needs a litter box when you have a toilet trained cat?

Memphian Karla Nicole posted a video of her cat, Oshi, using the toilet.

"Smartest cat ever. Told her to go pee & she did it once again...better get y'all a pet that can use the toilet. I love it," Nicole posted.

Oshi is setting an example for all felines - and saving her human some money on litter.

