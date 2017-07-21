Guest House at Graceland sued over Legionnaires outbreak

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.

A Florida man is suing The Guest House at Graceland after the recent outbreak of Legionnaires Disease.

Nine people have been diagnosed so far with Legionnaires who stayed at the Guest House between May 15 and June 26.

The man contracted the disease and says Elvis Presley Enterprises did not sufficiently implement a water management plan to protect its guests. The suit also alleges they failed to adequately assess the water supply at the pool regularly.

Additionally, the Florida man says he still suffers weakness and has difficulty speaking for long periods of time.

