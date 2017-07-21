2 men wearing animal masks rob Cash America

Two men remain on the run after robbing the Cash America Pawn shop on Lamar Avenue while wearing animal masks.

Memphis Police Department said the two men entered the business with a gun and demanded money and jewelry.

The men got away with an unknown amount of money and unknown pieces of jewelry. They were last seen running to a 4-door white Pontiac, possibly a G6, with a black spare on the passenger side front wheel. They were last seen going westbound in the 2300 block of Lamar Avenue from the business.

The first man is described as a black male, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an animal mask that resembled an alligator. He was wearing a long sleeve, blue striped shirt, with a white t-shirt underneath and blue jeans. He had blue latex gloves and white shoes. He was also carrying a black satchel.

The second man had a semi-automatic handgun. He is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an animal mask that resembled a wolf. He was wearing a long sleeve white collar shirt, khaki shorts, white shoes, and blue latex gloves.

