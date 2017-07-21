Woman carjacked, possibly at gunpoint

A woman was carjacked early Friday morning after stopping at an intersection in Frayser.

Police are looking for the suspect who is possibly armed.

The woman was driving home with the windows rolled down when she says a man pressed what could have been a gun against the back of her head.

She was stopped at Range Line Road and St. Elmo Avenue.

The man told her to get out of the car, then he drove away.

Her car has not been found, and the suspect is still on the run.

