Death of man at Graceland believed to be cardiac arrest

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of a man at Graceland Friday evening.

Officials said the man was found in a car near the tour bus area, but right now it is being called a possible cardiac arrest. The extreme heat is not believed to be a factor in the man's death at this time.

However, a final cause of death will have to be determined by the medical examiner.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.