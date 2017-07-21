Death of man at Graceland believed to be cardiac arrest - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the death of a man at Graceland Friday evening.

Officials said the man was found in a car near the tour bus area, but right now it is being called a possible cardiac arrest. The extreme heat is not believed to be a factor in the man's death at this time.

However, a final cause of death will have to be determined by the medical examiner.

