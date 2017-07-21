Death of man at Graceland believed to be cardiac arrest

A five vehicle crash slowed traffic at Walnut Grove and Farm Road on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Orpheum Theater is stepping up to help children who have lost a parent.More >>
Memphis police responded to a jewelry heist early Thursday morning at Macy's, but this was no ordinary robbery.More >>
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for Memphis and most areas along the Mississippi River.More >>
A woman was carjacked early Friday morning after stopping at an intersection in Frayser.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
