Man at the center of viral heroin overdose video works to save lives

Two people were found unconscious, from what witnesses called a drug overdose, on a Memphis sidewalk on Monday afternoon.

A video circulating on Facebook shows two people unconscious on a Memphis sidewalk. Witnesses said this is the result of a drug overdose. (Source: Facebook)

A Memphis couple caught on video and ridiculed by witnesses during a heroin overdose sought help and is now speaking out about their recovery.

Ron Heirs was a heroin addict whose overdose at a Memphis bus stop went viral. Now, he's clean and working to help others (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

It's a message that is aimed at saving lives: It's never too late to seek help.

Wings of Hope hosted an event Friday to combat the heroin epidemic in the Mid-South. The man at the center of a viral video showing the severity of heroin usage and overdose took center stage at the event for a whole new purpose: to make a difference.

The event featured guest speaker Ron Heirs, complete with a video showing Heirs overdosing at a Memphis bus stop that took social media by storm.

He said helping others now serves an important purpose.

"It fills the void that was filled by drugs and you just start helping people and you want to continue down that path," he said.

Representatives from the Oxford Treatment Cente,r Hearts of Hope and Healing, and Turning Point also spoke at the event.

