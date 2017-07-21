Man at the center of viral heroin overdose video works to save l - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man at the center of viral heroin overdose video works to save lives

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Ron Heirs was a heroin addict whose overdose at a Memphis bus stop went viral. Now, he's clean and working to help others (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) Ron Heirs was a heroin addict whose overdose at a Memphis bus stop went viral. Now, he's clean and working to help others (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's a message that is aimed at saving lives: It's never too late to seek help.

Wings of Hope hosted an event Friday to combat the heroin epidemic in the Mid-South. The man at the center of a viral video showing the severity of heroin usage and overdose took center stage at the event for a whole new purpose: to make a difference.

The event featured guest speaker Ron Heirs, complete with a video showing Heirs overdosing at a Memphis bus stop that took social media by storm.

He said helping others now serves an important purpose.

"It fills the void that was filled by drugs and you just start helping people and you want to continue down that path," he said.

Representatives from the Oxford Treatment Cente,r Hearts of Hope and Healing, and Turning Point also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly