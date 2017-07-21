Orpheum Theater helps kids cope with losing a parent

The Orpheum Theater is stepping up to help children who have lost a parent.

Although nothing eases the pain of losing a parent, the theater is using a very special approach to try and help the kids.

It's called the Mending Hearts Camp. The camp wrapped up Friday.

The camp, for children ages 6-13 that have experienced the death of a parent, is something used to help the children heal by using the power of music and dance.

"We use the power of performing arts of music and dance as healing tools," Orpheum Theater president Brett Batterson said. "We provide counselors for the children and we bring in adults who have lost a parent so the kids can see there's hope for the future."

Batterson said around 43 children participated in the two-week long camp.

