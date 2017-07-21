Are you properly prepared to see the great American eclipse?

If you don't have glasses you can also view the eclipse with a pinhole projection. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

We are one month away from the Great American eclipse.

The moon will pass between the sun and the Earth on August 21, blocking sunlight across a large swath of the U.S. This is the first solar eclipse to cross the U.S. since 1918.

This year's Great American eclipse is one of the most highly anticipated celestial events of the year. WMC Action News 5 has plans to bring this event to you on air and on the web, but you will have the opportunity to view it for yourself.

The closest point of totality to the Mid-South will be in Caducei, Kentucky about 175 miles from Memphis where the sun will be 100 percent obstructed by the moon and thousands are expected to flock to that small town.

But you don't have to leave the Mid-South to get a good view. We'll experience 94 percent totality, which will cast quite a shadow over our area and will be an amazing sight.

In order to see this yourself, you'll need to have the proper eyewear. Looking directly at the sun anytime is very dangerous for your eyes and can cause serious burns to your retina and even blindness and looking at an eclipse can be just as dangerous and damaging.

The only safe way to view the eclipse is through special purpose solar filters or solar eclipse glasses. Ordinary or even dark glasses are still not safe for viewing an eclipse. The best way to get the best view is with eclipse glasses.

Using binoculars, a camera, or a telescope to view an eclipse is a danger as well.

Eclipse glasses are essential and can be purchased at many local retail outlets right now. One of the largest manufacturers of eclipse glasses is right here in Memphis, American Paper Optic. If you have the glasses put them on before looking at the sun and be sure to look away before removing them.

If you don't have glasses you can also view the eclipse with a pinhole projection. Simply stick a needle or pin into a piece of cardboard making a small hole. Then hold a piece of paper a few inches under the cardboard while aiming it in the direction of the incoming sunlight. A shadow of the eclipse will be cast on the paper underneath the cardboard.

The Great American Eclipse will be one that no one wants to miss. People from around the world will converge along the path of totality across the U.S., so get ready to just step out your door on the afternoon of August 21 at 1:20 p.m. and view it from home or work.

But first, make sure you're properly prepared.

