Grizzlies sign former Pac-12 Player of the Year

The Memphis Grizzlies officially signed one of their two draft picks from the 2017 NBA Draft.
Dillon Brooks, a 6-6 swingman picked 45th overall, inked a three-year deal with the Grizz. The third year of the deal is, reportedly, a team option.
Brooks, a 21-year-old former Oregon Duck, impressed the Grizzlies during Summer League, showing ability to get to the rack and take and make big shots.
The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year led Oregon to the NCAA Final Four and can play both shooting guard and small forward.
Memphis is still in negotiations with their other second round pick, Ivan Rabb, selected 35th overall out of California.
