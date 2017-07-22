Person found shot to death inside vehicle

A person was found shot to death inside a car in southwest Memphis just after 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police Department said the car was discovered on Harahan Road just off the intersection of Travis Road near Nonconnah Road.

The victim was unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

Police said they received a call from a man saying that a vehicle had crashed into his iron fence, and the driver was still inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

