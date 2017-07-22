Man found shot to death inside vehicle identified

Memphis police are investigating the fourth homicide in less than a week.

A man, identified by family as 40-year-old Elmer Armstrong, was found shot to death inside a car in southwest Memphis just after 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police Department said the car was discovered on Harahan Road just off the intersection of Travis Road near Nonconnah Road.

Armstrong was unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

Police said they received a call from a man saying that a vehicle had crashed into his iron fence, and the driver was still inside.

Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the neighborhood said they never heard shots Friday night. They also said repeatedly that they've never seen something like this and normally, this is a quiet street.

“I did hear a car riding past and a screech,” said one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. “Then next thing I know I heard like boom. As I came out the door, shoot there was police cars everywhere, everywhere.”

Armstrong’s family said they were too overcome with grief to speak about their lost loved one.

This is homicide number 112 so far this year in Memphis.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

