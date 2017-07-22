Man shot during armed robbery attempt in South Memphis

A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt in South Memphis just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the victim was found on Jacklyn Avenue near the intersection of Benning Street.

A woman flagged down police and told them she'd heard a gunshot in the area where police later located the victim, according to MPD.

Police said the victim told them he was walking home when he was approached by two black male suspects armed with a gun who attempted to rob him.

The victim said one of the suspects shot him during the robbery, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

