MSU student, Germantown native found shot to death

Volunteers across Memphis braved the heat Saturday to help clean up nine Shelby County Schools that are gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Volunteers across Memphis braved the heat Saturday to help clean up nine Shelby County Schools that are gearing up for the new school year.More >>
An investigation is underway following the death of a Mississippi State University student from Germantown.More >>
An investigation is underway following the death of a Mississippi State University student from Germantown.More >>
A man was found dead inside his car in southwest Memphis just after 11:15 p.m. Friday.More >>
A man was found dead inside his car in southwest Memphis just after 11:15 p.m. Friday.More >>
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for Memphis and most areas along the Mississippi River.More >>
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday for Memphis and most areas along the Mississippi River.More >>
A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt in South Memphis just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt in South Memphis just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
News of the assault quickly spread to the senior community nearby the facility. Residents are particularly bothered that an arrest has not yet been made.More >>
News of the assault quickly spread to the senior community nearby the facility. Residents are particularly bothered that an arrest has not yet been made.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>