MSU student, Germantown native found shot to death - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MSU student, Germantown native found shot to death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
STARKVILLE, MS (WMC) -

An investigation is underway following the death of a Mississippi State University student from Germantown.

Starkville officers responded to Maxwell Street on Friday morning and said the unidentified 23-year-old student died from a gunshot wound.

However, it's unknown if the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted.

No further information is available at this time.

