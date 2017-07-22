Volunteers clean SCS for upcoming school year

Volunteers across Memphis braved the heat Saturday to help clean up nine Shelby County Schools that are gearing up for the new school year.

Our crew caught up with volunteers at Hamilton Elementary School, who helped tidy up the office and the school grounds.

Even some SCS employees pitched in for the effort!

Hamilton Elementary Principal Brian Ingram said it's important for students to see the school tidy as they head back to class.

“I just believe that things should look great for the children even from the outside and the inside,” Ingram said. “Everything should be done with excellence so I'm really excited about what this means for our school.”

Volunteer Memphis coordinated the effort, which lasted from 8 a.m. until noon.

