Loved ones still hopeful for justice in Lorenzen Wright’s murder 7 years later

Family and loved ones gathered Saturday to remember Lorenzen (Source: WMC Action News 5)

This week marks seven years since the start of a shocking murder case in Memphis that still sits unsolved.

Beloved local basketball star Lorenzen Wright's body was found days after he was reported missing, and he'd been shot multiple times.

Even though his killer remains free, his loved ones said they have not lost hope justice will be served.

Fans said Lorenzen came alive on the court and could bring an entire stadium to its feet.

Now, these friends and family are gathering to make sure he's not forgotten.

“Just to honor his life and legacy and to keep his life and his legacy alive,” said his brother Jeffery Archie II.

“He's been a lot to many of us,” said his household manager Norma Haynes-Jones. “He will never be forgotten.”

Seven years ago to the day, these family members reported Lorenzen missing. His body was found later that week in a wooded area off Hacks Cross Road.

Saturday, in the shadow of the place current Memphis players call home, they gathered to remember a former Tiger and Grizzly man who spent so many happiest years inside this arena.

“I didn't see him here, but I definitely felt his presence here today,” Archie said.

Years later, with no arrests ever made, this family still speaks of justice someday.

“One day we going to know what happened to him and we're going to have closure,” said aunt Louis Bogard.

“We hope God will give us peace one day,” said family friend Bobbie Robinson.

“Stuff doesn't happen on your time clock, it's all about the man upstairs for whenever he's ready to give out justice for that, we'll be ready for it but you can't live in that moment because it will consume you,” Archie said.

And they promise this isn't the end.

“We gonna keep this thing going year after year because I know that's what he would want us to do,” Haynes-Jones said.

Because so many people still care so much for a man gone, but never forgotten in Memphis.

