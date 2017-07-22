Victim shot during 2016 crime spree dies

One of the victims who was shot on the patio of Westy’s in 2016 has died.

Family and friends of Josh Walton, who was shot during a crime spree in downtown Memphis off Beale Street over a year ago, confirmed he passed away.

Walton had recently taken a turn for the worse after being badly injured in that spree that injured two others and killed MPD Officer Verdell Smith.

The suspect Justin Welch already faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder.

Police have not said yet if Walton's death will upgrade any of the charges.

