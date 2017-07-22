Victim shot during 2016 crime spree dies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Victim shot during 2016 crime spree dies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Josh Walton (Source: Family) Josh Walton (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One of the victims who was shot on the patio of Westy’s in 2016 has died.

Family and friends of Josh Walton, who was shot during a crime spree in downtown Memphis off Beale Street over a year ago, confirmed he passed away.

Walton had recently taken a turn for the worse after being badly injured in that spree that injured two others and killed MPD Officer Verdell Smith.

The suspect Justin Welch already faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder.

Police have not said yet if Walton's death will upgrade any of the charges. 

