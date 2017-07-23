Sister of teen shot, killed in Orange Mound calls for justice

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Orange Mound just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Semmes Street and Hoskins Road.

MPD made the scene at Methodist University Hospital where a brown Chevy Malibu had pulled into the ambulance bay with an unresponsive teenage male, later identified as Kevion Hopkins.

Hospital staff got Kevion out of the vehicle and took him inside, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 113th homicide in Memphis in 2017.

Now, the tears won't stop falling for Destiny Finley after losing her younger brother.

She said Kevion could make anyone smile, and there's one last thing she would say to her brother if she had the chance.



“I love you baby brother, that's all I ever tell him,” Destiny said. “Every time we together, I love you and I wish that you would have stayed out of trouble.”

Kevion was taken to Methodist University Hospital just after midnight Sunday after being shot in the back. He later died from his injuries.

In their investigation, police believe the shooting happened near the corner of Hoskins and Semmes.



Destiny doesn't know why anyone would harm her brother, who just graduated from Hamilton Heights High School. He had dreams of graduating college and was enrolled at Lane College.

“He won't even be here to see his 18th birthday, won't be here to go to college, won't be here to do the stuff he wanted to do,” Destiny said.

Now Destiny holds on to the last thing Kevion ever gave her, a stuffed animal.

“I just been holding that bear all morning like I would not let that bear out my sight,” Destiny said.

She also has a message for the people who took her brother's life.

“You just took him away from us,” Destiny said. “Like that hurts. If you did like please turn yourself in.”

So far, Memphis Police have not made any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

