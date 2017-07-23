Teenager shot and killed in Orange Mound

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Orange Mound just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Semmes Street and Hoskins Road.

MPD made the scene at Methodist University Hospital where a brown Chevy Malibu had pulled into the ambulance bay with an unresponsive teenage male.

Hospital staff got the victim out of the vehicle and took him inside where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 113th homicide in Memphis in 2017.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

