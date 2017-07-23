Three people shot at basketball court in southeast Memphis

Three people were shot at a basketball court around midnight Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The court is located at the intersection of Mount Moriah Road and Harbor Station Road.

Police said two victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical.

The other victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, but is now listed in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.