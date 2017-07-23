One person killed, driver arrested in fatal crash on Walnut Grove

One person was killed in a crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Memphis.

The crash happened on Walnut Grove Road near I-240.

A vehicle was exiting eastbound onto Walnut Grove Road, and it came off the road, hitting a directional sign.

The vehicle went across all lanes and jumped the median, going into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle that was traveling westbound in the far right lane of Walnut Grove Road.

The driver of the vehicle that initiated the crash, Melvin Deener, was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver of the the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Deener was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, and violation of financial law.

