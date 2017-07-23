Man in critical condition after shooting at Dixie Queen

A man was shot outside of a Dixie Queen just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The Dixie Queen is located on Mount Moriah Road near the intersection of Mount Moriah Terrace.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they located the victim in the driver's seat of a white 2011 Ford F-150 suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

