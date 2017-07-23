Woman shot walking through neighborhood in southwest Memphis

A woman was shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the Barton Heights neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said when they arrived on the scene that they were told by an EMT that the victim walked to the fire station on South 3rd Street near East Rollins Road and told them she had been shot.

The victim told police that she heard a gunshot when walking through the Barton Heights neighborhood and noticed she'd been hit, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.