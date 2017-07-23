One person killed in fatal crash in southeast Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

One person killed in fatal crash in southeast Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

One person was killed in a three-car crash just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and South Goodlett Street.

Police said another person was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition

