Greater Imani Church supports police with 'Blue Sunday'

One Memphis church is backing the blue as MPD officers battle rising violent crime rates across the city.

Most of us don't know the extent of work that law enforcement and first responders put in every single day. So, the Greater Imani Church community came together to show their appreciation.

"We need them,” said Dr. Bill Adkins, Senior Pastor of Greater Imani Church. “I would not want to live in a city without law enforcement and I don't think you would either."

He's right. What would a city be if there were no courageous men and women to protect the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County?

Praises went up and blessings came down in the sanctuary of Greater Imani as the community lifted first responders up in prayer.

"We want to, of course, honor them and pray for them and pray for their safety and pray for their well-being," Dr. Adkins said.

These men and women leave their families every single day to protect and serve not knowing if they will return home to their loved ones.

"We're all here committed to serving the citizens of Memphis and the citizens of Shelby County,” said Michael Rallings, Director of Police Services.

Blue Sunday was created to build relationships with the community and law enforcement as well as other first responders and to let them know that they have an outpouring of support.

"I know what they are doing,” Dr. Adkins said. “I know what they are going through. I know the tough times are here."

While flooding the place in blue, Greater Imani let these brave first responders know they stand together in peace and unity for the sake of the community.

"Thanks for the job you're doing,” Dr. Adkins said. “We appreciate you. God bless you. We're behind you."

