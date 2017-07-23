Greater Imani Church supports police with 'Blue Sunday'

One Memphis church is backing the blue as MPD officers battle rising violent crime rates across the city.More >>
One Memphis church is backing the blue as MPD officers battle rising violent crime rates across the city.More >>
One person was killed in a crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Memphis.More >>
One person was killed in a crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Memphis.More >>
One person was killed in a three-car crash just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One person was killed in a three-car crash just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman was shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the Barton Heights neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman was shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the Barton Heights neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot outside of a Dixie Queen just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot outside of a Dixie Queen just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
It came down at 7:42 a.m. A simple Facebook post from one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League.More >>
It came down at 7:42 a.m. A simple Facebook post from one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League.More >>
Just before dark on Saturday, July 22, Walthall County deputies and MHP troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Hwy 27 and Hwy 98.More >>
Just before dark on Saturday, July 22, Walthall County deputies and MHP troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Hwy 27 and Hwy 98.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>