SCS, faith leaders call on Memphis men to get involved in the community

“Calling All Men” was the rallying cry from Shelby County Schools and other community leaders Sunday.

The Calling All Men Initiative calls for all men regardless of racial, economic and denominational lines to descend on all of Shelby County Schools to welcome the students, teachers, and administrators on the first day of school.

More than 100 faith-based leaders joined with Shelby Schools officials to urge community involvement.

Bishop Henry Williamson, presiding prelate of the CME Church First Episcopal District, is the founder of the One Church, One School Initiative recognized by the U. S. Department of Education.

"We want our men regardless of racial, economical and denominational lines to participate," Bishop Williamson said. "Our children need to know that we care about their future. We want them to value learning and life.

This is the first year for the event, and Bishop Williamson said it won't stop there.

“We know that men are the missing ingredient in our families, churches, schools and community,” Bishop Williamson said. “Now with the men leading the way, we can help all of our children succeed.”

They also plan to later sponsor tutoring and safety patrols as part of the initiative.

