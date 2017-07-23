Restaurants help Maciel’s get back on their feet

The Memphis restaurant community banded together to help a fellow eatery in need.

Popular restaurant Maciel's on South Main has been closed since its roof caved in a week ago.

Sunday night, Rizzo’s Diner and City Tasting Tours teamed up to help Maciel's hold a pop-up taco bar.

All of the proceeds went toward helping Maciel's reopen.

Rizzo's owner and chef Michael Patrick said he can relate to their situation as a fellow small business owner.

“ I've known Manuel since he opened, been a regular at his restaurant,” Patrick said. “We're both mom and pop operations, so I know what it feels like when the bottom drops out, you know.”

Patrick said he hopes this event gives Maciel's some sustainability for at least a few weeks.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Maciel’s.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.