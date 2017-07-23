Longtime WMC Action News 5 employee passes away

We're sending our condolences to the family of longtime WMC Action News 5 employee Bernie Mintz, who died Saturday.

Mintz wore many hats over the years here at Channel 5, working as a photographer and then on our assignment desk.

He started in the 1960s, witnessing the history of the Civil Rights Movement and retired in the early 2000s.

Fellow employees said Bernie was a patient and friendly teacher.

We will miss Bernie, and are keeping his family in our thoughts.

