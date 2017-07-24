MPD searching for missing mom, 3 children

A City Watch has been issued for a missing mother and her three children believed to be in danger.

Police said 26-year-old Deandra Marrero was last seen by her mother on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m.

She suffers from a depressive mood disorder and was last heard from after she called and said she was distraught on July 23 at 11 a.m.

Marrero is black and stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a light complexion with curly dark black hair and has a large tattoo writing across her chest, as well as a lip and eyebrow piercing.

She was last seen driving in a blue 1999 Toyota Solara with an unknown tag. Her children are 3-year-old Kalid, 5-year-old Saryiah, and 7-year-old KeVandreus.

If you have seen her or her children, please call MPD at (901) 545-2677.

