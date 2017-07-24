MPD searching for missing mom, 3 children

One person was killed in a crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday in East Memphis.More >>
A woman was shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the Barton Heights neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot outside of a Dixie Queen just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three people were shot at a basketball court around midnight Sunday.More >>
One person was killed in a three-car crash just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
