Man stabbed at Midtown apartments

Memphis Police Department is investigating what led up to a stabbing in Midtown on Monday morning.

The stabbing happened at University Tower Condominiums on Central Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said there was a fight, and one man was stabbed several times.

He was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.