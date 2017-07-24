Man injured in drive-by shooting

A man was shot Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the corner of Pendleton Street and Dunn Avenue.

Police said a man was walking down the street when a car pulled up and started shooting.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.