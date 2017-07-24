Off-duty deputy shot during robbery attempt in Downtown Memphis

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting of an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Monday outside Hotel Chisca, near the corner of South Main Street and East Pontotoc Avenue.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Joey Moore was walking out of his apartment when someone tried to rob him.

Moore tried to run away, and the robber shot him in the hip, according to SCSO.

SCSO said Moore, who has been with the department for 29 years, is at Regional One Medical Center now heading into surgery, and he is in stable condition.

There is no information available on the shooter.

