Person shot in Downtown Memphis

A City Watch has been issued for a missing mother and her three children believed to be in danger.More >>
A City Watch has been issued for a missing mother and her three children believed to be in danger.More >>
A man was shot Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating what led up to a stabbing in Midtown on Monday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating what led up to a stabbing in Midtown on Monday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.More >>
We're sending condolences to the family of longtime WMC Action News 5 employee Bernie Mintz, who died Saturday.More >>
We're sending our condolences to the family of longtime WMC Action News 5 employee Bernie Mintz, who died Saturday. Mintz wore many hats over the years here at Channel 5, working as a photographer and then on our assignment desk. He started in the 1960s, witnessing the history of the Civil Rights Movement and retired in the early 2000s. Fellow employees said Bernie was a patient and friendly teacher. We will miss Bernie, and are keeping his family in our thoughts. Copyright ...More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Avon Lake Police. along with the Avon Lake Fire Department have responded to an area near Veterans Memorial Park at Rt. 83 and Rt 6.More >>
Avon Lake Police. along with the Avon Lake Fire Department have responded to an area near Veterans Memorial Park at Rt. 83 and Rt 6.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.More >>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.More >>
Viewers can see swimming champ Michael Phelps - who kicked off Shark Week by racing a Great White - come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.More >>
Viewers can see swimming champ Michael Phelps - who kicked off Shark Week by racing a Great White - come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.More >>