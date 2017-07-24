Person shot in Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person shot in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Monday outside Hotel Chisca, near the corner of South Main Street and East Pontotoc Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is no information available on the shooter.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly