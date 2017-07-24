Titans' Tretola shot in ankle

Sebastian Tretola, a left guard for the Tennessee Titans, was treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle area, from an incident that happened in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Nate Kuester of KNWA.

Tretola, who played his college football at University of Arkansas, has already been in the news this offseason for his connection to an alleged assault in Nashville in late April.

No further details were available on the gunshot wound at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.