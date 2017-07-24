Report: Your credit score affects your auto insurance costs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Report: Your credit score affects your auto insurance costs

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With car-buying season in full gear, the free-credit-score website WalletHub has released its 2017 Car Insurance & Credit Scores Report, which examines the extent to which major auto insurers use credit data in policy pricing.  Some of their key findings:

  • Car insurance premiums in Tennessee can fluctuate by 85% based on credit score.
  • People with no credit pay 65% more for car insurance than people with excellent credit, on average. Drivers with no credit pay at least twice as much in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan. 
  • Farmers Insurance seems most reliant on credit data, with credit newcomers paying over twice as much as excellent-credit customers. Even GEICO (least reliant) has a 40% penalty.
  • The five major auto insurance companies use credit data in 90% of the states in which they operate, on average. Only Progressive uses credit data in all of the states it serves.
  • Travelers is the most transparent about its use of credit data, providing a clear disclosure when generating quotes.

Click here for the full report, including a state-by-state breakdown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly