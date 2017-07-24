Report: Your credit score affects your auto insurance costs

With car-buying season in full gear, the free-credit-score website WalletHub has released its 2017 Car Insurance & Credit Scores Report, which examines the extent to which major auto insurers use credit data in policy pricing. Some of their key findings:

Car insurance premiums in Tennessee can fluctuate by 85% based on credit score.

People with no credit pay 65% more for car insurance than people with excellent credit, on average. Drivers with no credit pay at least twice as much in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Farmers Insurance seems most reliant on credit data, with credit newcomers paying over twice as much as excellent-credit customers. Even GEICO (least reliant) has a 40% penalty.

The five major auto insurance companies use credit data in 90% of the states in which they operate, on average. Only Progressive uses credit data in all of the states it serves.

Travelers is the most transparent about its use of credit data, providing a clear disclosure when generating quotes.

Click here for the full report, including a state-by-state breakdown.

