10-year-old girl thanks MPD for protecting her family

A young girl showed her appreciation for law enforcement while they were investigating the shooting of a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy.

Parker Grace, 10, arrived on the scene of the shooting as Memphis police were gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Grace drew a picture with the Memphis Police Department shield and wrote a note that read, "Police department thank you for your protection."

She delivered the note to an officer on the scene who shook her hand and expressed his appreciation.

"I just wanted to give thanks to the nice policemen who are watching over me and my family," Grace said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.