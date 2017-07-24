'Fed Up' campaign targets violent criminals

Mayor Jim Strickland held a news conference Monday morning to introduce the Fed Up campaign.

In the news conference, the group spoke about raising awareness of the tougher state penalties and possible federal prosecution for violent criminals in possession of a gun.

Strickland was joined by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Lawrence J. Laurenzi, District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings, and Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Floyd Banner.

"We're fed up with tears, the heartache; we're fed up with lives being destroyed by triggers," Weirich said. "The community is fed up. This is our response saying we hear you."

The new laws would put violent criminals behind bars for 8-12 years, and in some cases as much as 15 years, for simply being caught with a gun.

"If you're a criminal in possession of a gun, we're going to put all of our resources to finding you and seeking the maximum prison sentence," Rallings said.

"We will come after you with everything we have on the state and federal side," Weirich added.

Banner said that SCSO is going to start going to schools in the community to better educate kids about the seriousness of being a criminal in possession of a gun.

