Wife identifies man shot, killed by Southaven Police Department

Southaven police officers shot and killed a man at his home.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday on Surrey Lane, several blocks from the intersection of Highway 51 and Nail Road.

The victim's wife, Claudia Linares, said she and the victim, Ismael Lopez, were asleep in their bed when they heard their dogs barking and saw police cars outside.

Linares said her husband opened the door to their house, and that's when police opened fire. She said her husband did not have a gun.

Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting.

WMC Action News 5's Kayla Lusby asked investigators for comment and for their report on what happened. Southaven Police Department said it is debriefing District Attorney John Champion on the case. Champion is expected to release more details later today.

