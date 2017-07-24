Porsche emblem left behind at scene of hit-and-run

Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition.

Police said a woman was hit by a car at the intersection of E. Raines Road and Clarke Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle responsible was black or grey. A Porsche emblem was found on the road along with debris.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.