2 teens charged with murder, robbery of 17-year-old

Two teens are in jail, facing murder charges after 17-year-old Kevion Hopkins was shot and killed this weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday morning just after midnight in Orange Mound.

Hopkins was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Marshawn Brakefield, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old are both charged in the homicide.

“I love you baby brother, that's all I ever tell him,” Hopkin’s sister Destiny Finley said. “Every time we together, I love you and I wish that you would have stayed out of trouble.”

The teens each face charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

